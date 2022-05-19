Brother of Arsenal midfielder says he is doing just fine despite struggling

Albert Sambi Lokonga has had a challenging first season at Arsenal after going from being the first choice at the start of this season to being behind Mohamed Elneny in the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Belgian joined Arsenal unknown to some of their fans in the last summer transfer window, but he had made a name for himself at Anderlecht before the transfer.

His first season in England has been challenging, and no one will fault him if he decides to leave in the summer.

However, his brother, Paul-Jose M’Poku, insists the midfielder is not having a bad season because he is improving.

He also said several other high-profile Belgians initially struggled in England before they found their feet.

‘We’re not worried,’ M’Poku told Belgian outlet RTBF.

‘Other players like Kevin De Bruyne or Romelu Lukaku have also taken time to establish themselves in the English Premier League. The difference with the Belgian league is big, and Arsenal is not a mid-table club.

‘We would have signed with both hands for a first season with 33 per cent of playing time. And Albert is improving every day, especially in training.’

Very few players perform well immediately after they move to the Premier League and Sambi Lokonga is going through a normal growth process.

At 22, he is still very young and should be patient for the time to come when he will play regularly.

