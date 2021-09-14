Brother of Arsenal youngster blames Arteta’s tactics for lack of goals

Folarin Balogun’s brother says Arsenal is struggling for goals now because of the tactics being employed by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have scored one league goal this season and it came in their last Premier League game against Norwich.

They had conceded nine times and scored none prior to the game and Balogun started as their striker in their match against Brentford on the opening day of the season.

They convinced the youngster to sign a new contract at the club last season as he was close to being a free agent.

They have promoted him to the first team as a part of the agreement and he will get even more chances to play for the club.

Their goal against Norwich was a scrappy one that was turned in by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they should score more with the attackers that they have at their disposal.

Royce Balogun says you cannot blame the club’s strikers for not scoring goals, the blame should be on the system instead.

He told @whatthefootie as quoted by Sun Sports: “You can’t blame just the player, it’s the system.

“If you look at that striker problem in terms of chances created, it’s not just Folarin.

“When Martinelli and Aubameyang were playing there, the system didn’t work.”

He added: “The system just doesn’t really work at the moment. Soon it will work and he’ll have to be ready when it does.

“You have to support him and tell him to keep going.”