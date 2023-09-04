Bruno Fernandes admits Man United played to hit Arsenal on the break

Is playing counter-attacking football the only way to beat this Arteta Arsenal side? Hearing Bruno Fernandes’ admission of United’s game plan versus Manchester United seems to suggest the Red Devils appreciate Arsenal as a side that likes and is good at keeping possession.

Coming to yesterday’s match, they knew they couldn’t go toe to toe with Arsenal for control. He suggests they wanted Arsenal to have the ball, and then hit them on the counter. Unfortunately, that didn’t go to plan; instead, Arsenal caused them problems and came out on top, fighting until the end to win the match 3-1, scoring two goals in extra time.

“It’s always tough to lose the game the way we lose,” said Fernandes on Sky Sports, of the loss to Arsenal. “I see a team fighting with a great spirit.

“We concede a late goal (Jesus) after trying to get the draw, and then you concede another goal. Losing by one or two doesn’t make a difference. You have to make the result.

“But they have a good team. They play well. Also, they create a lot of problems to us. It’s good if the Garnacho goal isn’t offside. It could have come to our side. I think it was a good game for both teams, but they got the points in the end.

“I felt the game was really balanced. They had some spells on the ball. But we wanted them to have the spells on the ball, and we knew we could create the dangers on the counter because we have players with great quality when going in behind.”

Arsenal just had to register a win versus Manchester United, that was the only way to keep their title ambitions alive. Some will say it is too early to speak of the title race, but being 5 points away from league leaders Manchester City, had they lost to Manchester United Sunday night, it would have given them pressure they didn’t need this early in the season.

At least maintaining the 2-point gap keeps Arsenal’s title chance alive; they just need to prescribe the Manchester City Blues the same dose they gave the Manchester Reds when they came to the Emirates.

Daniel O

