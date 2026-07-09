Bruno Guimaraes tells Newcastle United to listen to Arsenal 

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly told Newcastle United that he wants to leave the club and join Arsenal after the Gunners submitted an opening bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes was an important player for Brazil at the World Cup before their campaign came to an end, and his performances have continued to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position and has consistently produced outstanding performances for Newcastle since arriving at St James’ Park. His leadership and quality have made him one of the club’s most influential figures.

Arsenal intensify pursuit of Guimaraes

Guimaraes is Newcastle’s captain and is widely considered to be one of their most important players. His influence on the squad has become even greater following the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, leaving the midfielder with an even bigger role in the team.

Newcastle view him as a key player in their ambitions to return to the top four and qualify for the Champions League once again. However, Arsenal believe signing a player of his quality would significantly strengthen their midfield and improve their chances of competing for major honours.

The Gunners have been working to reinforce their squad during the transfer window, and Guimaraes is viewed as one of the elite midfielders capable of taking the team to another level.

Guimaraes reportedly wants Arsenal move

According to The Athletic, following Brazil’s World Cup campaign, Guimaraes informed Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal and believes the club should be willing to consider offers for his signature.

If the report is accurate, Arsenal’s interest could intensify in the coming weeks as they attempt to negotiate an agreement with Newcastle.

Despite the reported desire of the midfielder to move to the Emirates, Newcastle are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward given Guimaraes’ importance to the club. Arsenal may therefore need to submit an improved offer to persuade Newcastle to sanction the transfer this summer.

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