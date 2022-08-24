Bruno Lage has heard about Arsenal interest in Neto “It’s normal”

Wolves manager breaks silence regarding Pedro Neto

Arsenal’s interest in Wolves’ Pedro Neto is well-known, as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of a long season.

The 22-year-old’s arrival however depends on Nicolas Pepe leaving the club. With the Frenchman edging closer to an exit, a move will be expected from the London side for Neto.

Last night, the Portuguese featured in his side’s win against Championship side Preston North End, thus making him cup-tied.

Bruno Lage on Arsenal interest in Pedro Neto: "I heard about that, but nothing has come to us. It's normal to have this interest – but no one told me nothing about any proposals, so I cannot confirm nothing". 🚨🟠 #AFC #WWFC Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. pic.twitter.com/wCvfjkUrWN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

After advancing to the third round, head coach Bruno Lage was asked about the Gunners’ interest in Neto, to which he responded, “I have heard that, but nothing has come to us.”

The former Benfica boss continued by saying that interest in his players is normal, but no official proposal has been made for their coveted winger.

“It’s normal now, with the good players that we have. Teams are looking for good players in the same way we are looking for (Goncalo) Guedes, Matheus (Nunes), (Nathan) Collins.

“No one told me anything about any proposal.”

🚨 "Pedro Neto will not force a move but he is more than keen to go to Arsenal and it is a factor in this deal.” Reports @FabrizioRomano in @podcastherewego! pic.twitter.com/LtcPEOmNO9 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 23, 2022

This hasn’t come as much of a surprise as the North London outfit are first focusing on moving on their club-record singing Pepe, which they haven’t done until now.

But after that gets over the line, a move will certainly be expected for Neto, who has made a good reputation since making the switch to The Molineux in 2019.

With the player’s involvement in the Carabao Cup last night, it might just bring down the market value of the player to some degree.

Which might please the Arsenal hierarchy, who can’t spend a huge fee for Neto, after having already spent more than €100 million in two successive summer transfer windows.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids