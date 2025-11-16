Brutal forecast for Tottenham as Arsenal prepare for North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur have been warned that they are almost certain to fall short against Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Come Sunday, 23rd November, football fans across the globe will be tuned in to the Emirates Stadium for the latest instalment of the North London Derby, Arsenal versus Spurs.

Arsenal have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, yet just before the break, they stumbled, dropping two points in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Sunderland. Naturally, all eyes will be on whether the Gunners can bounce back, and whether they will do so against their noisy neighbours from N17.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain the league’s wild card. Blowing hot and cold with little predictability, it is anyone’s guess which version of the Lilywhites will turn up at the Emirates.

Jenas backs Arsenal for another NLD victory

Jermaine Jenas, speaking on the Wildcards youtube podcast alongside Jermaine Pennant, did not mince his words. He believes that regardless of which Spurs side shows up, even if they pose a threat, there is only one likely outcome.

He said: “Then you have the North London Derby, which I fully expect Arsenal to win, unfortunately. I just think, look, Spurs are better away from home at the minute, currently, and I think they could cause Arsenal a few issues. But I just do not think they are playing well enough.”

It is a verdict that echoes what many Gooners already feel. Even when Spurs have enjoyed strong spells of form in previous seasons, they rarely carry that confidence into the red half of North London.

The Emirates remains a nightmare for Spurs

History provides little comfort for the visitors. In twenty three North London Derbies at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have secured fourteen wins, seven draws, and only two defeats.

The Emirates is not a happy hunting ground for Tottenham. They struggle there, and often badly. For Arsenal, this makes next Sunday an ideal opportunity to re-establish momentum, particularly with formidable fixtures around the corner.

Having lost ground against Sunderland, Mikel Arteta’s men need an immediate response. Results against Spurs, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea in quick succession will be crucial, not only for points but to reaffirm that this Arsenal team are genuine contenders with serious resilience.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Should Arsenal be confident going into this one?

