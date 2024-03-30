Bryan Robson names his favourite to win the Premier League

Bryan Robson has predicted who he thinks will be English champions at the end of this season.

This is one of the toughest races to predict, as Arsenal, Liverpool and City are separated by just a point in the top three spots in the league standings.

They have left every team behind them to fight for other European spots, but which of them will win the title?

Table-topping Arsenal are the most inexperienced on paper, as they have not won the league in two decades.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been foes in recent seasons, and City is chasing an impressive four consecutive league crowns.

Every team that has remained in the race at this stage of the term deserves respect and Robson knows it is a tough end to the term.

But he puts his money on City to be the champions again if he has to pick one team.

“I just think it might depend on Champions League as well,” said Robson on No Tippy Tappy Football.

“Who stays in there because it’s more games, so that could have a bearing.

“But if I had to put money on it, it would be City (to win it), yeah.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is the favourite for most people, but that could change after this weekend because the result of our game with them will determine if fans will still consider them the favourites over Liverpool and us.

