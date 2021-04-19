BT Sport come out strongly against the European Super League

BT Sport has spoken out in support of the Premier League in their fight against Arsenal and other teams who have formed the European Super League.
The Gunners and other top six teams in the EPL and six other European giants have formed the new competition, which is set to replace the Champions League.
UEFA is fighting back with support from the Premier League and FIFA and these organizations have the backing of most football fans.
The greed of the club owners is shining through at the moment, but they might not have the last laugh.
The Premier League broadcaster, BT Sports, has now joined its voice to the growing opposition to the proposal.
They say they can recognize the fears of soccer fans around the world and they agree that the new competition will cause more harm than good to the game in general.
In a post on Twitter, they said: “BT recognises the concerns raised by many of football’s leading voices and fans, and believes the formation of a European Super League could have a damaging effect to the long term health of football in this country.
“As a sport broadcaster showing Premier League, UEFA club football and National League football as well as being lead partner for all the Home Nations football teams, we strongly believe that football makes a significant positive contribution to people’s lives at every level, and this needs to be protected.”
The Super League can get along just fine without BT sport. There are innumerable broadcasters only too willing to be the digital platform for a European Super League which would be unbelievably popular world wide. BT can continue to cover Sheffield United v Westbrom and Stoke V Barnsley. Good luck with that.
Wyoming, please name those broadcasters who are willing to televise a groundhog competition.
Thanks
Ken my friend
Kronke is a snake, and I’m sure all the owners already have suitors that haven’t come out yet for fear of the backlash.
A single company like JP Morgan doesn’t throw out 6 billion with no sponsors or broadcasters on board.
Here in the States I’m sure there are suitors. For example in the preseason several years ago Utd vs Barcelona FRIENDLY had over 100,000 in the stands.
Liverpool drew over 80,000 in their game. Football has been growing over here, imagine watching Real Madrid or Barcelona weekly instead of MLS.
@Ken1945.
Name me any broadcasters in the world including BT sports who would not want the Super league on their schedule.
Too true. Broadcasters will lineup to televise Real Madrid vs Juventus, Utd vs Barcelona, Arsenal vs Liverpool, etc… Every week showing top matchups usually reserved for CL, now showing weekly for an entire season.
BT will compete with what? Newcastle vs Crystal Palace? Everton vs Burnley?
Sponsors will flock to the Super league and the millions upon millions who watch. PL will be a mere shadow viewed mostly by English fans.
Not that I agree with Super League, just not delusional about ratings.
Doubt it? JP Morgan already shelling out 6 Billion; that’s real money backing up the talk, without a single game, sponsor, or broadcaster in place.
It’s sickening, but so is the corruption in FIFA and UEFA that has been rampant for decades.
Battle of the Billionaires is about to begin, place your bets ladies and gentlemen.
Should have said named sponsors and broadcasters in place. I’ve no doubt the groundwork has been laid and a structure is in place.
Otherwise why come out on Sunday? Why threaten with nothing backing it up?
Billionaires don’t make billion dollar mistakes like that. Kronke bought up all Arsenal shares for hundreds of millions so he could make even more money.
Now I understand why the Russian never had a chance buying Arsenal.