BT Sport come out strongly against the European Super League

BT Sport has spoken out in support of the Premier League in their fight against Arsenal and other teams who have formed the European Super League.

The Gunners and other top six teams in the EPL and six other European giants have formed the new competition, which is set to replace the Champions League.

UEFA is fighting back with support from the Premier League and FIFA and these organizations have the backing of most football fans.

The greed of the club owners is shining through at the moment, but they might not have the last laugh.

The Premier League broadcaster, BT Sports, has now joined its voice to the growing opposition to the proposal.

They say they can recognize the fears of soccer fans around the world and they agree that the new competition will cause more harm than good to the game in general.

In a post on Twitter, they said: “BT recognises the concerns raised by many of football’s leading voices and fans, and believes the formation of a European Super League could have a damaging effect to the long term health of football in this country.

“As a sport broadcaster showing Premier League, UEFA club football and National League football as well as being lead partner for all the Home Nations football teams, we strongly believe that football makes a significant positive contribution to people’s lives at every level, and this needs to be protected.”