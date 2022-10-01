“Building something very special” BBC journalist reacts to “strong” Arsenal performance

Arsenal has just earned a huge win against Tottenham. The 3-1 scoreline suggests it was a routine win, but it wasn’t.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to work very hard against one of the unbeaten clubs in the league this season.

They earned their reward with the win, and it is yet another show of how developed this Arsenal team is.

They relentlessly pressed Tottenham into submission in key areas of the game and earned their points, which keeps them at the top of the league table and opens a 4 points lead over their neighbours.

This Arsenal team is much more confident and different from the one many of us have become used to, and BBC’s Jonny Bentley admits Mikel Arteta is building something special at the Emirates.

He tweeted: “Really strong display by Arsenal. It’s performances and results like this that start to build the case for a title push. Still rank outsiders but Mikel Arteta is building something very special at #AFC. Squad depth very strong compared to others.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bentley’s observation is an open secret now, and it makes us one club to watch.

This win shows we have what it takes to mix it with the big boys, and we have sent a strong message to the remaining teams in the division.