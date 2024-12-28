‘Built in a lab!’ Declan Rice heaps praise on Arsenal teammate

Myles Lewis-Skelly was barely mentioned when Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for Arsenal, but in a few short months, he has become the most likely Hale End graduate to establish himself as a regular for the first team. The left-back come midfielder has proven himself to be a special talent, displaying bravery and consistency in his performances since making his breakthrough.

Arsenal has a well-established culture of promoting players from their academy to the first team, and while many fans and pundits initially expected Nwaneri to be the next academy star to make the jump, Lewis-Skelly has quickly made his mark. Nwaneri has already had some opportunities in the senior squad, but it is now Lewis-Skelly who seems to be the go-to player for Mikel Arteta when looking for talent from the academy.

The 18-year-old’s performances have been impressive, and he showcased his talent again in Arsenal’s recent win against Ipswich Town. His display did not go unnoticed, with Declan Rice taking the time to praise him after the game. In an interview with Arsenal Media, Rice said: “He can go to the top, this kid is just special, very special. For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong – it was like he was built in a lab!”

Rice went on to add: “I said that to him the other day, it’s just ridiculous how good he is, but he has a long way to go. He’s so level-headed, he’s got a great family around him, I know his mum looks after him really well and all the boys at the training ground do too.”

These glowing comments from a senior player like Rice underline just how highly Lewis-Skelly is regarded at Arsenal. Despite being just 18, he already appears to possess the maturity and ability that many seasoned professionals take years to develop. With his combination of skill, physicality, and mental composure, Lewis-Skelly is showing the qualities of a player capable of becoming a fixture in Arsenal’s first team for years to come.

It’s hard to believe that such a polished player is still so young. If he continues on his current trajectory, there is little doubt that Myles Lewis-Skelly has a bright future ahead of him, and he could soon become a regular feature in Arsenal’s starting lineup.

