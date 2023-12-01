Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should stay and become Arsenal legends

According to Arsenal great Kevin Campbell, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should never consider leaving Arsenal and should instead retire from the club.

It cannot be argued that Saka and Rice are two of Arsenal’s most essential players, whom every Gunner admires for their contributions to the club’s continued success.

Saka has shined since his debut, claiming the right wing as his own and giving fullbacks a run for their money week in and week out. While Saka has been at the Emirates for years, Rice arrived last summer for a fee of £105 million and hasn’t stopped proving he was a wise investment. He has altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, and his influence on the team is felt.

Campbell believes Arsenal should not let go of the two and should remain with them since it is simple to keep homegrown players.

Campbell had this to say about Saka and Odegaard on the Highbury Squad: “If we’re serious, both of them should be retiring at Arsenal.

“A lot of these players we have now, we may lose at some stage because they’re foreign or whatever; I get it.

“But the mainstays who are British, they should be only playing for one team, and that’s Arsenal from here on out, 100%.”

If Arteta had envisioned a dream team when he took over, I believe Saka and Rice would have been on it. Arsenal should remain ambitious, competitive, and win trophies. With that, keeping their top players will be easy and hopefully many of them will end up as being called legends like Ian Wright and Thierry Henry…

Darren N

