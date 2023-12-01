Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should stay and become Arsenal legends

According to Arsenal great Kevin Campbell, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should never consider leaving Arsenal and should instead retire from the club.
It cannot be argued that Saka and Rice are two of Arsenal’s most essential players, whom every Gunner admires for their contributions to the club’s continued success.
Saka has shined since his debut, claiming the right wing as his own and giving fullbacks a run for their money week in and week out. While Saka has been at the Emirates for years, Rice arrived last summer for a fee of £105 million and hasn’t stopped proving he was a wise investment. He has altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, and his influence on the team is felt.
Campbell believes Arsenal should not let go of the two and should remain with them since it is simple to keep homegrown players.
Campbell had this to say about Saka and Odegaard on the Highbury Squad: “If we’re serious, both of them should be retiring at Arsenal.
“A lot of these players we have now, we may lose at some stage because they’re foreign or whatever; I get it.
“But the mainstays who are British, they should be only playing for one team, and that’s Arsenal from here on out, 100%.”
If Arteta had envisioned a dream team when he took over, I believe Saka and Rice would have been on it. Arsenal should remain ambitious, competitive, and win trophies. With that, keeping their top players will be easy and hopefully many of them will end up as being called legends like Ian Wright and Thierry Henry…
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I love them both and hope they stay as long as possible
Rice could play CDM for more than ten years as Busquets did, because the position doesn’t require high stamina to press high up the pitch. Therefore, he’d likely stay for a long time at Arsenal
On the other hand, Saka should gradually move to an AM position six years later, where he doesn’t need to track back and just need to focus on creativity/ finishing
Messi did it after he lost his pace and stamina as he became older. If Saka can’t adapt into a central playmaker role, I’m afraid he will be forced to leave
We’re so lucky to have two such super players in Saka and Rice, and I love that Rice sits in front of two top CBs we look really tough to beat strong from front to back 😍
Saka once said he help convince the former West Ham man to choose Arsenal over the Citizens, he said the gunners would improve if he joined instead of Man city..
Rice has adapted well to his new surrounding, and has been nothing short of sensational, to the extent one Arsenal legend we have underpaid for his service.
The two will become legend, but first they must start by lifting a big jug and remain in the top four by the end of the current campaign.