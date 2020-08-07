Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli missing from Young Player of the year nominees, what do you think?

The Premier League has just released a list of players nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the season, and no Arsenal youngsters feature.

The list comprises of three players from Manchester United as Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all feature.

However, despite having a fine season for the Gunners, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have missed out on a nomination and one wonders why.

A look at the players who have made the list shows that apart from the Manchester United trio, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold, Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are the other names on the list.

I have to admit that the players who made the list were in fantastic form for their clubs in the just-concluded season.

However, Saka and Martinelli have been in amazing form for Arsenal and no doubt most Arsenal fans think that both players deserve to be on the list.

They took to Twitter to show their dissatisfaction at not seeing him among the nominees.

One fan tweeted: “Anthony Martial was signed by Manchester United 5 years ago for £54m. Nobody is denying that he had an impressive season, but nominating him for the YPOTY award over Bukayo Saka – who is 6 years younger than him – sums up exactly what is wrong with the selection process.”

Another added: “LOOOL, first no Saka in the YPOTY, and then no Auba in POTY. These lot trying their hardest to show their agenda ffs”