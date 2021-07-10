Bukayo Saka boosted as England rival misses training with injury

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka looks certain to start Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy after Phil Foden missed training today with injury.

The 19 year-old has started three of the Three Lions last four matches, and looks set to get the nod in a fourth tomorrow.

Saka did miss the win over Ukraine with a knock himself, which led to Jadon Sancho’s only start of the tournament, but Saka made an immediate return to the team for the following match against Denmark.

The Arsenal youngster was expected to retain his place in the team, despite Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and the above also in contention for the role, although there have been calls for Foden to return, but that no longer appears to be an option.

England midfielder Phil Foden has suffered a "minor knock" and missed the team's training session on the eve of the #Euro2020 final https://t.co/XadXYSds5U — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 10, 2021

Should Saka play, he will be the only player representing our club during the final, although we have been linked with a move to sign Ben White, who remains with the England squad despite not featuring so far.

It will be a great experience for our wonderkid to continue to in the competition, and I personally believe he has earned every minute of it after a string of first-rate appearances, and he will no doubt repay the favour of his country over the years, despite the wealth of options for the winger roles in the squad already.

Does Saka deserve to start regardless of Foden’s availability?

Patrick