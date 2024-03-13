Bukayo Saka “buzzing” after Porto win but admits “it wasn’t my best performance”

Saka “buzzing” with the win over Porto

Bukayo Saka stepped up last night and smashed one of the winning penalties into the back of the net past Costa that saw Arsenal score all 4 penalties taken – and into the Quarter Finals of this season Champions League. He spoke to TNT Sport after the game on how big of a win it was for him and the team and said this,

“I’m buzzing, I’m buzzing, you know, I’m just happy were going through to the Quarter Finals, it wasn’t my best performance personally, but I feel like I’m so proud of the team, showed a lot of character today and to win on penalties, it’s amazing for the spirit and we’re just happy to be going through”.

Then speaking on his penalty kick saying this “well I prepare myself, work a lot every week for this moment, practicing penalties, because obviously I take them for the team as well, so I was more than ready for this moment and just happy to see it go in”.

We look to face Manchester City next in the Premier League, who have quickly become one of our main rivals recently, having fought last season so hard against them for the title and again this season, travelling to The Etihad won’t be an easy trip but Saka seemed confident when asked about it and said this “yeah we can do it (beat City at home), and right now were top of the league and were into the Quarter Finals of The Champions League, were going into the international break, gives us a bit of momentum and belief we can go to The Etihad and get a good result”

He was then asked about the fans and what they have been able to do for the team and himself this season and said this “tonight was beautiful, I’ve said in my interviews before that, I know it was going to be a special night here, the fans gave us everything and we gave everything back, so I think we all go home tonight and enjoy our evening”.

A huge game for Saka and although he might not be 100% impressed with his performance, I think all Arsenal fans were and have been all season. His consistency is unreal and for such a young lad to cement his place in this up-and-coming Arsenal side is massive for him and the club. He really has come a long way and the leadership he shows at such a young age is incredible, he’s definitely someone I see being captain and leading this team one day.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

