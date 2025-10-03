Bukayo Saka could emulate Thierry Henry against West Ham

Bukayo Saka is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone in his Arsenal career, with the attacker set to make his 200th league appearance for the club this weekend. The occasion comes as Arsenal continues negotiations with him over a new contract, a development that could secure his long-term future at the Emirates and allow him to pursue many more achievements in the years ahead.

Arsenal faces West Ham in their upcoming fixture, giving the 24-year-old academy graduate the opportunity to join an exclusive group of players who have reached 200 league games for the Gunners. This landmark underlines his consistency and importance to the team since breaking into the first team from the youth system.

The Thierry Henry Benchmark

According to Football Insider, Saka has the chance to emulate club legend Thierry Henry, who remains the only Arsenal player to have scored on his 200th league appearance. Matching such a feat would place Saka in distinguished company and add further weight to his growing legacy at the club. The report highlights that Saka, given his current form, has every chance of achieving the milestone with a goal against the Hammers.

Saka’s Growing Legacy

Since returning from injury in recent weeks, Saka has looked sharp and effective, reinforcing his role as a central figure in Arsenal’s attacking play. His performances have not only provided goals and assists but also lifted the overall energy and creativity of the team.

Already viewed as one of Arsenal’s brightest stars, Saka’s steady rise towards legendary status within the club seems inevitable. His combination of talent, consistency and loyalty makes him a player that supporters hold in the highest regard. As he prepares for this landmark appearance, there is a sense of expectation that he could mark the occasion with a decisive contribution.

Whether or not he scores, reaching 200 league appearances at such a young age is a remarkable achievement for Saka. It cements his place as one of the most important players in the squad and highlights his journey from academy prospect to one of Arsenal’s most influential figures.

