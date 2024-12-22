Bukayo Saka cruelly injured as he reaches big Arsenal milestone against Palace

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka reached a historic landmark against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the Premier League in yesterday’s win over Crystal Palace. Indeed, our 5-1 thrashing of the Eagles was our second win over them in the space of just three days after playing and beating them in League Cup in midweek.

We had stellar performances all across our frontline apart from Bukayo Saka with the reason for this being his short stay on the field of action due to a suspected hamstring injury. Despite the early withdrawal, he still had a hand in our opener in the sixth minute with his cross into the box indirectly leading to Jesus’ goal thanks to a touch off Gabriel.

He came off prematurely but his appearance still counted nonetheless which is actually a career milestone for the Englishman. He made his 250th appearance in the game, becoming the third youngest player in our history to reach it. In that time he has amassed an impressive figure of 131 goal contributions (67 goals, 64 assists) which just goes to underscore his importance to this Arsenal side.

With the way he’s going at the moment, he’s well on his way to becoming an Arsenal great which will only be helped by the addition of major trophies to his CV, results like these against Palace will only further boost our hopes of this happening but only with consistency!

The milestone would have certainly been a one to remember for Saka, however it won’t be due to his injury, collectively however, I’m sure he will fondly remember the huge win. It remains to be seen how serious this injury will turn out to be, he’s arguably our most important player so any long term absence will be damaging.

ARTETA said after thee game: “He felt something in his hamstring, he couldn’t continue, and he’ll have to be assessed. So, we’re really worried about that one.

“It’s very difficult to [say] now – they have tested him inside but very difficult to say how bad it is.

I seriously hope he’ll be back ASAP!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

