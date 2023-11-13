Bukayo Saka equals Premier league record previously held by Harry Kane

It’s mind-boggling that only two players have ever scored or assisted on a goal against every Premier League club they’ve faced.

Only one of them, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, is presently playing in the Premier League. The other is Harry Kane, who recently joined Bayern Munich. After assisting Leandro Trossard’s goal in the 3-1 victory over Burnley, the England international now has goal involvements against all 24 Premier League clubs he has ever faced.

100% – Players to have scored or assisted against every team they have faced in the Premier League: 32/32 – Harry Kane

24/24 – Bukayo Saka

A brief account of how he reached this milestone:

In his first meeting with the Red Devils in September 2019, he assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his first goal. This (at the time) was enough to secure a point for the Gunners. He also scored a goal against Manchester City at the start of 2022.

He has faced Chelsea and Everton nine times each. He is credited with four goal contributions to the former and five to the latter. The left-footed winger has also appeared seven times against Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham, and Brighton. He has two goals for the first two and one for the other two.

He has scored twice against Liverpool, once against Bournemouth, once against Fulham, and once against Sheffield United. He has also scored against Brentford, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion, and Watford, among others.

Bukayo Saka is truly a star boy.

