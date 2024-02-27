Bukayo Saka explains how he copes with players always trying to smash him

Bukayo Saka is recognised as one of the trickiest players in Europe, often prompting defenders to resort to physical tactics, including fouls, to stop him. Both Saka and his manager, Mikel Arteta, have advocated for more protection, emphasising the need to address the heavy challenges he faces on the pitch.

While seeking fair treatment rather than special privileges, Saka has continued to refine his game, becoming more adept at eluding defenders and minimising the impact of heavy tackles. In recent weeks, the attacker has showcased significant improvement, contributing crucial goals and providing assists for his Arsenal teammates.

Saka, now regarded as one of the best wingers globally, has shed light on how he copes with the physical challenges imposed by opposing defenders.

The Euro 2020 finalist said, as quoted by 90mins:

“When I go on the pitch I’m there to have fun and to enjoy.

“I would say I learned a lot over the last few seasons, when I started to get more and more tackles and defenders have started to enjoy more and more kicking me, I spoke to a few defenders and now I understand it.

“So for me, when I see a defender trying to smash me, as long as he doesn’t get me, I’m laughing or I’m smiling because I take it as a compliment.

“I don’t think a defender would be calling for help or a defender would want to smash me if he didn’t see me as a threat. So, for me, if he tries to smash me and I get away with it, I just laugh and just get on with the game, because I guess it’s part of it.”

Saka is getting smarter and knows he needs that to evade tackles from players who do not care about injuring him as long as they limit his impact.

