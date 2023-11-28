Bukayo Saka explains how he learns how to deal with “facing a double team” in every game

Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka has made a promising start to the 2023–24 Premier League season. Injuries plus his combination with Odegaard yet to gel like it did last season have held him back, so he hasn’t been as influential as he should have been.

But he has tried hard, and his statistics show he still played a significant role in Arsenal currently being on top of the league standings, with four goals and five assists in 12 appearances.

That said, Saka provides more than just goals and assists. No Gunner plays the right wing like he does. He dominates Arsenal’s right wing, causing opposing full backs problems while creating chances for his teammates. He is a player Gooners look to for something magical.

Aside from Arteta’s coaching and his efforts on the training pitch, one may wonder: What helps Saka be as good as he is game after game?

In a recent interview following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford, the young English winger stated that he re-watches his games and how he plays in order to improve his play. Other than that, Saka went on to admit that he has felt as if he is given extra attention from opposing defences in recent matches. He claims that every time he has the ball, he is continuously marked by two or more players, mirroring Gabriel Martinelli’s remarks.

The 22-year-old told reporters, as per Goal, “I feel like a lot of games I’m facing a double team with two guys on me, and it’s the same for Gabi (Martinelli). It’s happening in every game. I keep watching all my games back trying to find a solution, what I can do better. In the end, I just feel like I need to understand that this is how it’s going to be this season, and I just need to deal with it and keep finding a way like I did today. That’s what I need to keep doing.

“The managers know a bit more how we play and it’s up to us to adapt in each game and to find a solution. Of course, each game is different, but we know that we can be a lot better. We’re especially working on breaking teams down, but we’re still getting really good results, and we’re top of the league. So we can be really happy.”

Having said that, hopefully he will continue to come up with fresh methods to deal with tricky scenarios through continual analysis of his games. He seems to be coping quite well so far!

Daniel O

