Bukayo Saka explains “why we are all so gutted” after Newcastle defeat

Arsenal were totally outplayed by a confident Newcastle side playing their last game of their season in front of the Toon Army, and it looked like Arsenal’s youngster were overawed by the atmosphere and the crowd.

Mikel Arteta and Granit Xhaka both gave brutal assessments of the Arsenal players after the game, and Bukayo Saka was equally feeling downtrodden in an interview, and explained that him and his team-mates were “gutted” at full time.

Saka told the Mirror: “We lost every duel and we were not able to play out properly from the back. Overall the performance was so poor.

“Obviously we are all incredibly disappointed. Technically it is not over but we have made it very difficult for ourselves. Because we had it in our hands, it is such a disappointment not to get Champions League football and that is why we are all so gutted.

“Yeah of course we have a young squad but it does not really matter about your age – when you have these opportunities you have to take them. The last two games we have had those opportunities to win and put ourselves in a great position but we could not do that.”

One only has to read the comments on JustArsenal after the game to see how “gutted” the fans were as well, especially as our defeat helps our arch-rivals Tottenham.

Being favourites for the Top Four for so long and then blowing it at the finall hurdle hurts us all, but maybe it will work out for the best. Surely we have much more chance of winning the Europa League next season, and Arteta will get to give all our youngsters and new arrivals vaulable experience in the Group Stages of the lesser competition.

It’s better than not being in Europe at all!

Anyway, has everyone put their order in for Lasagne next weekend?

