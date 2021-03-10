Bukayo Saka gets himself a new brand sponsor

Bukayo Saka has earned a sponsorship deal with the footwear and clothing outfitter, New Balance, as the teenager continues to grow his brand.

Saka has been one of the best players at Arsenal in recent seasons and he would have caught the attention of several possible sponsors.

Former Liverpool kit makers, New Balance, has now emerged as the brand that the teenager will represent as he continues his career.

90mins reveals he has been wearing their boots for much of this season, but they have now made the partnership official.

The teenager is from a close-knit family and the report claims that his family was involved in the image shoot and much of the negotiations to get the deal done.

As a part of the deal, the teenager will now have even more off-field functions to perform and fans can expect to see more of their hero apart from playing for the club.

“It feels amazing to have a brand like New Balance behind me,” Saka said via 90Mins.

“Working with the team and having my family involved has been a great experience so far, and it’s only just starting.

“It’s been a special season with Arsenal and England and I’m excited about what the future can bring for my game and now also with New Balance.”