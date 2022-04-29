Bukayo Saka in line to break Arsenal legend’s record this weekend

Bukayo Saka could match Ian Wright’s record of scoring a penalty in three consecutive Premier League matches for Arsenal when our side takes on West Ham on Sunday, with him potentially becoming the youngest player to do so.

The Gunners are hoping to close in on fourth spot with a third consecutive win when we go to the London Stadium to take on the Hammers, but we could well drop out of the top four prior to our kick-off, with Tottenham scheduled to play host to Leicester City earlier that day.

While our attentions will be focused on the victory, we could well see our youngster Saka match a record held by Ian Wright, who scored a penalty in three consecutive league outings back in 1994, while Saka would become the youngest player to do so, having already become the youngest player to score in two consecutive outings with his penalties against both Chelsea and Manchester United in midweek.

Saka was amongst the headlines during the summer for missing a penalty as his England side were unlucky losers in the Euro 2020 final, but he has shown in recent weeks that that is very much behind him, and he is more than willing to step up to the penalty spot when called upon, highlighting his maturity despite his age once more.

Has Saka earned the right to be the club’s long-term selection from the spot with his two efforts in the last week?

Patrick