Bukayo Saka has equalled a Thierry Henry record and could beat it this weekend

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nobody seems to be talking about Bukayo Saka’s deadly accuracy from corners

Bukayo Saka equalled an amazing record with his assist for the Gabriel’s goal against Man City this past weekend, which is the most consecutive number of games with an assist at the start of a season (this is not talking the total of the assists, rather the registration of an assist or more in consecutive games).

The England international equaled the total set by the Legendary Thierry Henry back in the 2004/2005 campaign where he did the exact same, he assisted in each of the first 5 games of that campaign. Another assist against Leicester at the weekend will not only see Bukayo beat that record outright, but it will also see him draw closer to the highest number of consecutive games with an assist or more in the league which is held by another Arsenal great, Mesut Özil.

That record being seven games and with the way Bukayo has been consistent this season, it will be an interesting one to look out for. His consistency this season has been an immense reason for our unbeaten start to the campaign due to not just the aforementioned assists but also the lone goal scored this season as well as the will to help out the team defensively as well.

The helping factor to him equaling this record is the threat we pose from set pieces. Indeed we’ve already seen him claim two assists recently from two powerful Gabriel headers in the games against Spurs and City. All the plaudits were given to Gabriel understandably from his recent heriocs from corners, however few fail to mention how important the deliveries from the corners have been to those goals.

Time and time again we get to see Bukayo Saka whip in those dangerous inswingers with deadly accuracy, those sort of balls whipped with pace right under the goal keeper are so difficult to defend against, given the attacking player will require minimum effort to get the ball into the net. His delivery is always on point 99% of the time which i think is a key reason for our brilliance from set pieces.

Declan Rice has shown he can put in those same balls with great effect on the other flank however Saka just does it at more consistent level.

What are your thoughts Gooners, what are the chances of Saka surpassing Henry’s record with an assist against Leicester on Saturday?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.