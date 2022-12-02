Bukayo Saka having a great World Cup may not be a good thing for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is a brilliant player and depending on how one uses the phrase, a world class one as well.

Have no doubts that all the top clubs are looking at the 21-year-old and would jump at the chance to sign him.

Consider these teams, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG. All of them have the resources to sign Saka.

Now consider this scenario. Saka flops, misses open goals and is ultimately dropped from Gareth Southgate’s first team and becomes nothing more than a bench warmer.

Would any of those clubs then break the bank to sign Saka? Would their fans accept spending huge money on a player that was a flop on the biggest stage of them all?

Now consider the opposite.

Saka adds to his two goals and takes the Golden Boot award, is man of the match in a couple of the upcoming England games and helps the Three Lions make the final or even win the competition.

Then those clubs named above would be seriously encouraged by their fans to make a move, for a World cup star that has yet to extend his contract with his present club.

Who would Real Madrid go for under those circumstances if they cannot land Kylian Mbappe, who would Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd or Man City target if they wanted to weaken a rival by signing their best player, a proven superstar on the world stage?

Who would PSG go for in the event they lose Mbappe?

I could go on, but I think you get the point.

The better Saka does at the World Cup the more chance there is of one of the big-money elite clubs coming in to tempt him away.

Remember, he has yet to sign an extension, and his loyalty would be seriously tested if the likes of Real Madrid come knocking. And we know that the richest clubs would not hesitate to offer him a salary that Arsenal would struggle to match.

We always want our players to be brilliant on the world stage but right now, at this moment in time, under the current circumstances, it may not be the best thing for Arsenal if Saka does produce his brilliance for the rest of the World Cup.

