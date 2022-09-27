Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row.

But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.

But thanks to the international break he has finally got a rest from Arsenal, and it seems to have done him some good. Gareth Southgate was criticised for playing Saka as a wingback against Italy, but last night he was brought on for the last 20 minutes with the Three Lions losing 2-0 to our archrivals Germany, and immediately transformed the game.

England turned the game around with three goals in 20 minutes with Saka running rings around the Germans, and only a last minute equaliser from Kai Havertz spoilt the night.

The Arsenal man certainly cheered up the England fans with the World Cup just a couple of months away, but more importantly it looks like the 21 year-old is back to his sublime form ahead of the North London Derby on Saturday. With him and Odegaard running the show once again we should be hot favourites to beat Tottenham and pull clear of our rivals at the top of the League…

