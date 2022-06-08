Congrats to Bukayo Saka who is Arsenal’s Player of the Year (again) – Plus video

Bukayo Saka may only be 20 years old but he has been awarded his second consecutive Player of the Year award from Arsenal fans, with an incredible 58% of the vote.

This is the first Arsenal player since Thierry Henry to win two in a row, and if he continues improving there is no doubt that he will make it three next year.

Saka is Arsenal’s top scorer with 12 goals playing from the wing, and has also been nominated alongside Smith-Rowe for the PFA Young Player Of The Year, and is hot favourite to win that one as well, and I am sure he will be inundated with awards with a long and glittering career ahead of him.

Congratulations to Saka, an Arsenal legend in the making!

