Bukayo Saka is chasing a stunning Premier League record this weekend

This season, Saka has provided an assist in each of Arsenal’s last five Premier League matches, equalling a record set by club legend Thierry Henry for assisting in the first five games of a new season. With his next opportunity against Leicester, Saka could break this record and become the first player in Arsenal history to assist in six consecutive league matches at the start of a season.

According to The Sun, Saka’s consistent ability to deliver crucial passes and create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates has been key to Arsenal’s strong form. If he continues his current run, not only will he set a new record, but he may also extend it further in the coming weeks, solidifying his place as one of the Premier League’s top playmakers.