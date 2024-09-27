Arsenal News Gooner News

Bukayo Saka is chasing a stunning Premier League record this weekend

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is on the verge of making history when the Gunners face Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League clash. Saka, who has been a standout player for Arsenal since breaking into the first team, continues to elevate his game each season, particularly in terms of his goals and assists.

This season, Saka has provided an assist in each of Arsenal’s last five Premier League matches, equalling a record set by club legend Thierry Henry for assisting in the first five games of a new season. With his next opportunity against Leicester, Saka could break this record and become the first player in Arsenal history to assist in six consecutive league matches at the start of a season.

According to The Sun, Saka’s consistent ability to deliver crucial passes and create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates has been key to Arsenal’s strong form. If he continues his current run, not only will he set a new record, but he may also extend it further in the coming weeks, solidifying his place as one of the Premier League’s top playmakers.

Saka has been unbelievable for us this season and the attacker can break that record this weekend.

