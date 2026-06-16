Bukayo Saka is “feeling a lot better” ahead of England’s first World Cup match

There has been considerable discussion surrounding Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of England’s opening World Cup match, with the Arsenal winger determined to play a full role for his country despite recent concerns.

Saka has been an important figure for the national team since breaking into the senior squad and remains one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted attacking options when fully fit. However, his availability has been closely managed due to recent injury setbacks during the club season.

Saka Commitment to England

According to the Daily Mail, Saka has made clear his willingness to take risks in order to represent England, even if he is not at his physical best.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Croatia, Saka said: “As players, it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest.

“You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same.

“I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say. I’m going to continue doing that. At the end of the day, people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver.

“But I am feeling a lot better than I did in March and I’m ready to go.”

Managed Approach Ahead of Croatia Match

The winger missed several matches for Arsenal during the season and was not at peak fitness when reporting for international duty. Since joining up with England, he has been carefully monitored by the coaching staff in order to manage his workload effectively.

There are suggestions that Saka may not start England’s opening fixture against Croatia, although he insists he is ready to contribute whenever called upon. His determination to feature reflects his importance to the squad and his readiness to accept responsibility on the international stage.

Overall, Saka’s situation highlights the balance between player welfare and international expectation, with England continuing to manage his involvement carefully while relying on his quality and commitment when he is selected to feature.

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