Bukayo Saka is inconsistent? I suggest our Invincible Robert Pires is talking codswallop

There’s been a barrage of criticism directed towards the former Arsenal player and member of the Invincible squad Robert Pires recently, The man was a key member of that squad along with him being a club legend. which makes his recent criticism of Bukayo Saka to be bizarrely confusing.

Pires said: “Bukayo Saka still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games. Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts.”

The fact he’s someone of huge standing in our history made it an even more harsher assessment, and what bothered me the most was the alleged the “lack of consistency” Bukayo Saka still lacks – which we all know is not true, he even went as far saying Jeremy Doku of Man City was a more consistent player when he can’t even hold down starting role consistently not, to talk of him having poor end product.

The Arsenal man has shown, especially in recent seasons just how consistent he is, with him dropping a minimum of a 7/10 performances week in, week out over the course of that time. To put it into stats, the England international has kept a steady increment of his goal and assist tally over the last four seasons, in the 20/21 campaign he had 13 goals contributions (7 goals, 6 assists) followed by 19 G/A in the 21/22 campaign (12 goals and 7 assists), this was followed up by another improvement in the 22/23 season where he ended with 26 goal contributions (15 goals and 11 assists) and lastly by another improvement last season where he finished with a whopping 33 G/A(20 goals and 13 assists).

It is clear to see just how consistent he’s been over the years with him establishing himself not just in our starting eleven but in the England set up as well. Anyone has the right to express their own opinions, but we gooners know just how good he is, and I pray that Saka uses it as fuel to fire the flames in his eyes so that he will be extra motivated to have an even better season.

How many goals and assists do you all think Saka will score this season gooners?

