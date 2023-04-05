Bukayo Saka is just improving with age

“I know some players would get a bit offended because it’s like a young man dribbling past.

In an interview with the TBG Podcast , Iwobi discussed a host of things, among which was how incredible Saka is. “When he first came up to train [in the] first team [he] never complained. All the players gave him that respect because he was doing his thing in training,” said Iwobi.

Bukayo Saka was the real deal from the moment he stepped into Arsenal’s first team training. According to former Arsenal Gunner Alex Iwobi, Saka was so good at training that all of Arsenal’s senior players admired him and knew he would be a future star.

“The thing is, a lot of Arsenal youngsters are cold, and he was raw then. So that left foot just jinky mi jinky go past a few, man.

“Now he’s doing it on a consistent basis. We’ve seen it. I’ve seen it anyway.”

It’s difficult to find anyone who doesn’t recognise Saka’s brilliance. This is his best season for Arsenal; aside from being a nuisance to PL right backs, he has increased his statistics in front of goal. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 29 league appearances.

Even on the international stage, Saka has risen to prominence; he is now England’s default right winger; he earned the place on his own in the World Cup; and he received his 9th man of the match award during the most recent international break.

Anyway, what is it that causes Saka appear to be getting stronger every time we see him? About that, Iwobi credits Saka’s humility and willingness to learn, saying, “Not only is he a great player, he’s humble as well. Like he was eager to learn, he listens [and] doesn’t argue back. For example, he treats the dinner ladies the same way he’ll treat us, man.”

Saka is ageing like fine wine, don’t you think so?

