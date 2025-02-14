Bukayo Saka is still two months away from playing for Arsenal again

Bukayo Saka has offered Arsenal fans a glimmer of hope as he began light drills in his recovery from a long-term injury. This comes as a welcome piece of news for the Gunners, who have felt his absence keenly over the past few months.

Saka’s injury has proven to be a significant problem for Arsenal, as his goals, assists, and the overall threat he brings to their attack have been sorely missed. Before his injury, Saka was undoubtedly Arsenal’s most efficient player, contributing heavily both in terms of goals and assists. His goal contributions, including assists and goals combined, still remain the best at the Emirates Stadium.

The winger’s absence has left a gap in the squad that no other player has been able to fill. With Saka in the team, Arsenal have always looked confident, knowing that his presence on the pitch gives them the edge in tight matches. His creativity and ability to change the course of a game have been crucial to the Gunners’ attacking play. This is why fans have been eagerly awaiting news of his recovery, and his involvement in light training has raised spirits among supporters.

However, despite the positive news of his return to training, it seems that Saka is still some way off from making a full return to action. A report in The Daily Mail claims that, while Saka is gradually increasing his involvement in training, he is still up to eight weeks away from returning to full fitness. This timeline means that there is a real chance that Saka will only feature in a few matches before the season ends, which is a disappointment given how much Arsenal have missed him.

While fans are eager for Saka to return as soon as possible, it is important that the club do not rush his recovery. The team’s medical staff will no doubt ensure that he is fully fit before he is considered for action again. Rushing him back too early could risk aggravating the injury, which would be a setback for both the player and the team. The focus should remain on ensuring that Saka’s recovery is managed carefully, allowing him to return to full fitness without jeopardising his long-term health.