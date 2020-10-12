Bukayo Saka makes decent England debut

Saka debut a positive for England and Arsenal!

Our young gun Bukayo Saka got to make his debut in his first senior England call up during the friendly round of internationals last week!

Being called up is one thing but getting that chance from the off does not always happen for players, but for Bukayo on his first call up he got to start, but all minutes count whether it is for club or country.

Although it was a friendly against Wales at Wembley it could be argued that it doesn’t count and it didn’t have meaning, but if you ask Saka I am sure he will disagree because all caps and all games count when you play for your country. A proud moment for him, his family and for Arsenal I am sure!

Saka managed to last 76 minutes in the game and despite a slow and nervous start which was to be expected given the big stage albeit without fans, the chance he has been given with the trust the manager has shown him and his age, a fairly quiet but decent game hopefully showed England manager Gareth Southgate enough to be able to pick him for England’s future games.

So 76 minutes played and Saka then was subbed off in a triple substitution where his Arsenal teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles came on for a 15 minute run around.

England then ran out 3-0 winners against Wales with debut goals from Everton’s Calvert-Lewin, Wolves’ Conor Coady and Southamptons Danny Ings and in a positive to us, both players came out unscathed.

England now have UEFA Nations League games to play against Belgium this weekend and Denmark midweek which will surely be more of a test than Wales given the importance of the results. Here’s hoping if our boys get more chances then they show what we know they are capable of for their country.

Shenel Osman