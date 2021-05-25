Bukayo Saka makes provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2020 (in 2021)

Arsenal have just one player in the provisional England squad for the upcoming European Championships, with Bukayo Saka our only representative.

The 19 year-old missed their most recent set of fixtures through injury, but has been included in the initial 33-man squad ahead of the competition.

Gareth Southgate will have the tough job of cutting seven names from the current selection ahead of the June 1 deadline, although some of that decision could well be decided for him.

SkySports added that Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips have been nursing injuries in recent months, but have been included in the preliminary squad at present, with the manager refusing to rule them out at this stage.

Many of the squad will take up training in the coming days, while the players from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will complete their Europa League and Champions League finals before joining the rest of the squad.

Bukayo Saka isn’t guaranteed a place in the final 26-man squad for the tournament, but I would be shocked if he wasn’t selected after his consistent performances for both club and country since breaking into the senior sides.

Should Emile Smith Rowe, Calum Chambers or Rob Holding have been considered this summer?

Patrick