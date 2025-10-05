Bukayo Saka marks a landmark game with landmark goal for the Gunners

Arsenal made it four wins in their last four games by defeating West Ham at the Emirates last time out. The international break follows, but the team will feel it has come at the wrong time. The Gunners have been gathering momentum since that narrow loss to Liverpool and their latest victory was a perfect encapsulation of their recent form. Arsenal imposed themselves on the Hammers from start to finish, amassing an xG of 2.73 from 21 shots. In stark contrast, West Ham could only manage four efforts and failed to register a single shot on target.

Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the 67th minute all but secured the win in a game of personal significance for the England international.

Saka’s special double milestone

The tie marked Saka’s 200th Premier League appearance for Arsenal, a remarkable achievement for a player who came through the club’s Hale End academy.

The 24-year-old also reached a century of goal contributions in the league, with 55 goals and 45 assists, after converting from the penalty spot. No player has provided more for Arsenal since his debut in the 2018-19 season.

He also became the seventh-youngest player to record 100 goal involvements in the Premier League and the first since Romelu Lukaku achieved the feat in February 2017.

Speaking about the double milestone, Mikel Arteta told the media: “When you look at those numbers, 200 games, 100 goal involvements, it is unbelievable. His age, what he is doing, the manner that he is doing it as well, really impressive. That is the kind of player that we need to achieve what we want.”

From Hale End to Arsenal talisman

A 17-year-old Bukayo Saka made his league debut in a 4-1 win against Fulham in January 2019. Six years on, he is now Arsenal’s talisman and arguably the most important player in the squad. Time and again, he has delivered in key moments, scoring and assisting crucial goals in big matches.

Next up for Saka and Arsenal will be a short trip to Fulham, but first the winger will fulfil his international duties with England. The Three Lions will play a friendly and a World Cup qualifier during the international break, and Saka is expected to feature heavily after missing September’s fixtures through injury.

How impressed have you been with Bukayo Saka’s rise and his latest record-breaking feats for Arsenal?

Benjamin Kenneth

