Bukayo Saka must sign a new contract – or Arsenal must sell him now

To be a big club, you must act and think like a big club, and let’s be honest, Arsenal rarely act and think like one when it comes to negotiating players contracts.
Saka is the latest Gunner to have run down his contract to its final two years meaning we are in danger of seeing his value reduced.
This time next year as things stand, we would be forced to sell him for a cut price or risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.
After Sanchez, Ramsey, Wilshere and Welbeck all became free agents, Vinai Venkatesham promised the club wouldn’t be put in this position again.
Any employee with 24 months left on their deal would be make a take it or leave it offer or would be sold for a sum that benefitted the club.
That was a lie……
Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Elneny, Bellerin, Mari, Maitland Niles, and others were all allowed to run down their contracts, costing the Gunners lots of money.
The noise coming out of the Emirates is there is zero intention for the winger to be sold this summer.
In the short term, Gooners might be happy to hear this, but we have made this mistake before.
Arsenal know they can’t afford the perception of their best players jumping ship to those above us in the table.
The Kroenke Family would struggle to continue the pretence that they have any ambition if that were the case.
Marketing experts would suggest that image would impact on shirt sales and sponsorship deals.
That’s why we wouldn’t take 60 million from Man City for Sanchez and why we were pressured to pay over the odds for Ozil to stay.
Saka has been good, not great.
He’s not the difference between us finishing in the top 4 or not.
This isn’t a young Fabregas.
We should have enough self-respect where we don’t allow ourselves to be dictated to by a 20-year-old.
I always admire Atletico Madrid and Dortmund, whose business model is to make a profit on assets, then reinvest in the team.
If Saka hasn’t the pride or respect to represent ‘the Arsenal’ long term, accept the crazy amount of money a Man City or Liverpool are willing to pay.
Listen to how Ian Wright stayed around David Rocastle’s the night before his debut and listened to stories about the club.
Think how Tony Adams, Keown and Dixon taught Vieira and Henry the values of the badge, and the honour it meant to wear the red and white.
How has it come to this?
Saka is young enough to not need to rush any move. He’s grown up in North London and has the time to see if Arteta fulfils certain promises.
As a fan who doesn’t think we will ever win the title under the current ownership, I can’t blame the midfielder for being tempted by options where his salary and chance of trophies both would dramatically increase.
If that’s his stance we should respect it and use money from his sale to buy a Gnabry.
Saying he’s not for sale now but not extending his contract is the equivalent of putting your fingers to your ears.
It’s putting a plaster over a wound.
It’s delaying an issue for a year.
It’s not what a big club do!
Dan Smith
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Same applies for any player coming up on 2 years left on the contract.
None of this “we are working on an agreement” while rolling into the next season
The 2 year thing was a myth and to be honest it isnt just Arsenal where players run down their contracts. Rudiger, Lingaard, Mane and Salah come to mind.
AW once said this will be the new norm when Van persie went to Manure as players and agents now hold the power.
I said on a previous post that I would be surprised if Saka signs a new contract this year as he will want to see how the MA project performs next season. So next year will be crucial to keeping players like Saka, ESR and Martinelli and renewing their contracts.
100% from Saka’s point of view I definitely wouldn’t sign an extension yet unless I got offered a crazy salary….he would be wise to wait and see how things play out. If he waits till a year is left and his transfer fee is lower then that means that his potential salary can be higher at a new club.
From Arsenal’s point of view it should be sign now or we sell, no player(or manager) is bigger than the club.
If Nketiah is worth £100k p/w, then Saka should or might just be demanding £350k p/w. He might also not trust the process, as some of us do and probably some of our own players in that dressing room
@NB
Makes a whole lotta sense. Why wait around for a process that has no real substance, to develop…IJS
It’s true that Saka is good but not great. I agree with that statement. I honestly do not think that Gnabry will leave Bayern Munich for an Arsenal project. But if we sell Saka for close to £100m a d Gnabry is willing to come to us, we can spend about £30m on Gnabry. And let’s be honest, Gnabry is certainly an upgrade on Saka at the moment. He’s got better end product
You can’t sell someone that doesn’t want to be sold.
It’s that simple.
Ultimately, the power lies with the players (which is why the club agreed to cancelling so many contracts early).
Moaning at the club for stuff that is outside their control isn’t particularly helpful, for anyone. You’re just spreading negativity for the sake f it essentially… Clickbait, with no context.
Besides, Saka has already said, upon picking up his club player of the year award, “See you next season”.
So, he’s planning on staying, as is his right. The club won’t complain as he’s been our PoTS twice in a row, and it gives us a chance at extending an excellent prospects contract (which I suspect he will, after playing hard-ball to get the best deal he can ).
The club management is repeating similar old mistakes.
Its not worth seeing players of absolute quality leaving arsenal for nothing……..Act now or wait to loose it all.
We buy expensively and letting them go for nothing seriously?
Start respecting Arsenal again…..this club Will always be bigger than any player…….COYG
Funny reading some posters on here.
Saka good but not great..
Really?
He is 20 and a fully fledged England international.
What do you think Arsenal will do to replace him?
Buy Vinicius
Or Foden?
Arsenal are a club in decline – make no mistake and if they want to reverse this trend they simply must keep players like Saka otherwise it will be two steps back every time…
a 20 year local lad or some foreign mercenary out to make as much money as possible – we have had enough of them…
I still maintain that he’s good, really good in fact but not great. Look at his performances over the later part of the season and you’ll see why. Moreover, he’s not exactly known for his end product, something Smith Rowe is known for and Sterling needed to learn when he arrived at Man City. That’s why Sterling is world class and Saka is not. Look at the list below:
Foden, Vinicius, Dembele, Sancho, Mahrez, Salah, Mane, Luiz Diaz, Son, Gnabry, Neymar, Sterling, Fati, Zaha
The players above have two things in common:
1. That are all wingers as Saka is
2. They are well known for their end product which Saka is not
Football is a result oriented sport and a winger who isn’t known for scoring or assisting will not be considered as great. That said, his numbers improved this season. Let’s hope for more of the same or better next season
@dgr8xt
“Sterling is world class and Saka is not”
“They are well known for their end product which Saka is not”
This year Sterling scored 13 goals and Saka 12. RS is 27 while Saka is 20.
When Sterling was 20 he scored 7 goals in 33 games….
You know how to easily confuse me!
@Admin Pat
I will always try to avoid statistics as much as possible, but you know that Saka played the most minutes of any Arsenal player this season. Sterling isn’t a starter at all. How many goals would Sterling have scored if he played Saka’s minutes? The age doesn’t matter here cos football is usually a “here-and-now” sport. I will still prefer to have Saka in our team than Sterling cos he will certainly show more commitment (I suppose). But ability-wise, Starling is miles above Saka at the moment, and so is Gnabry
@admin Sterling scored 13 and Saka 11 in the EPL, not 12. If you are adding Saka’s goal in the EFL then why aren’t you adding Sterling’s goals in the UCL and FA Cup?
Looking at EPL this season:
So Sterling scored 1 goal every 163 minutes and Saka scored 1 goal every 272 minutes.
If you going to quote stats, at least show the full picture right? I’m not saying Sterling is better than Saka but let’s get the full facts if you quoting goals this season.
There’s no need sugarcoating anything. STERLING IS CURRENTLY BETTER THAN SAKA. Saka has the potential to be better than Starling in the future. But for now, Sterling is miles above Saka
Better look at statistics before you comment. Saka scored more goals and provided more assists than Foden. Fact. And Sancho? He did well in the German League but not in the EPL Don’t dare compare him with Sancho
Dembele? How many goals and assists? He’s lazy par Ozil. ,Zaha? How many goals and assists.
Saka delivered 12 EPL goals and 10 assists. Foden had less and was given the award because City won the EPL
Saka had 11 goals and 7 assists
Howard
@Howard
Saka played more minutes than Foden. In fact, significantly more minutes, yet their stats for the EPL are:
Name Matches Mins Starts Gls Asst
Saka 38 2,978 36 11 7
Foden 28 2,128 24 9 5
Sancho and Diaz are known for end product? WtF???
Sterling is extremely wasteful.. More so than Saka
Why make a story out of nothing? Saka to city rumour is false as confirmed by the club itself.city fans ain’t calling for him to be signed cos they feel they don’t need him plus saka will be more than willing to sign the contract we’re offering him so i suggest you impatient melts to go take a chill pill.
There are plenty of wingers on the market at the moment. You would love to see Saka stay but if the opportunity isn’t there, move him on. Let not forget Stirling put Liverpool in a tough position and moved… if the reinvestment is right, you can really kick on from the cash injection. It would be a blow but if gnarbry is around… won’t be much impact
Arsenal transfer buisness is a complete joke must be the worse in the league you already know what’s going to happen we will miss out on any quality players mainly no champions league to offer and end up buying a couple of average players who will not move the club any further forward I predict will not even finish top 6 next season the club is finished from challenging for prem league will never happen again maybe the odd cup but even that not guaranteed many more years of doom and gloom for us fans unfortunately!
It looks like everything is Doom and Gloom in your head anyway.
“You already know whats going to happen” lol. So do I… You are going to be a complete Mr Negative and have a miserable life!
And you will continue to live in a dream world if you think Arsenal will get back to the glory days under wenger! The only thing miserable in my life at moment is supporting Arsenal and watch the club decline and continue to fall further and further behind its very depressing plus reading your comments is enough to make anyone miserable!!
At the moment Saka is very young and looks like he has a very promising future because of the season he has just had. But we’ve seen this before with the likes of Wilshire, Willock, Merida and Vela etc. Players that could have been great but faded. Same applies to Deli Ali or Jesse Lingard for example. They began well but their clubs felt the need to move them on.
If Saka want’s a massive wage it has to be earned by giving a few more years yet to prove he is the player we all hope he will be. To pay Saka a huge wage now may possibly destroy him (where ever he plays). I wouldn’t bow to the pressure of his agent just to get him signed up. I would hope he wants to stay for the love of the club and for the investment Arsenal have put into him already.
If he doesn’t want to sign then he’s not right for the club anyway!
Should’ve offered him a new contract when Arteta got his new one
If he is sold, you would probably have plenty people willing to accuse Arsenal/Kroenke of selling their best players.
Must be “nice” to be able to complain either way.
IMO Arsenal aren’t doing anything wrong here, and what would you do, if he is happy with the situation? Kick him out the door?
What l cannot comprehend is that Thomas Partey earns 250,000 pounds weekly and Ben White earns 120m pounds weekly, while Gabriel earns only 50,000 pounds weekly and Saka earns 30,000 pounds weekly. That’s the problem right there.Arsenal has to sort out their wage structure. If Saka is good enough to be the top performer for Arsenal weekly at 20 yrs.old, he should be earning more money than overrated and overpaid Ben White. Pepe is paid 140,000 pounds weekly for warming the bench, whilst Saka plays every game for Arsenal. Saka should earn at least 150,000 pounds weekly based on his importance and performances, while Gabriel should not be earning less money than White. Gabriel wages should increase to at least 120,000 pounds weekly too.
Arsenal need a foundation of talented young players. We have that. If we don’t keep them we might as well just give up.
I just can’t believe there are people on here that are seemingly happy to see him leave. Same people that would moan if we lost a game where he might have changed the result..
Will loose all the quality young talent we have there not going to stick around while not challenging for any trophies will join the big clubs and go on and achieve things in there career and not stay at a club who offers nothing good luck to any of them that leaves and goes on to have successful careers!