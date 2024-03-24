Bukayo Saka named as top-rated in race for the EPL Player of the Season

If I were to ask you who has been the best Premier League player so far this season? I doubt you’d mention Bukayo Saka, but the Arsenal starboy certainly is, according to Who Scored.

Arsenal is once again enjoying a headline-grabbing Premier League season. They lead the Premier League table with 64 points, and rightly so, having scored the most goals (70) while conceding the fewest (24).

Players like Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice, and even William Saliba have had a tremendous season; some may argue even greater than Saka’s.

However, according to WhoScored, Bukayo Saka is the highest-rated Gooner, with the 22-year-old stepping up, particularly after the winter break, to help the struggling Arsenal attack find its groove.

The first half of this season saw the Gunners’ attack struggle, necessitating adjustments such as the signing of a striker and the benching of Martinelli and Saka, whose levels seemed to have dropped. But for the second half of this season, Arsenal’s attack has clicked; Saka has scored six goals in Arsenal’s last eight games, in which the Gunners have scored an impressive 33 goals.

So far in 27 games, the Arsenal winger has 13 goals and 8 assists; there is no way you can argue he hasn’t stepped up, which is why he is the Premier League’s highest-rated player as per WhoScored (7.69).

WhoScored defended their selection of Saka as the highly rated Premier League star, saying, “With a WhoScored rating of 7.69, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the Premier League’s highest rated player at this stage of the season.

“The England international is on track for his best season to date, with 13 goals and eight assists to his name, after 14 and 11 respectively last term.

“Saka’s remarkable performances have played a pivotal role in the Gunners’ continued title charge, with Mikel Arteta’s side top of the division on goal difference ahead of the final ten matches.”

The assertion that the Arsenal star boy has had a greater impact than Erling Haaland and Heung Min Son is heartening. Hopefully, he will continue to rise, helping Arsenal win the Champions League and the Premier League, making it easy for him to be considered for top awards such as the Balon d’Or.

Daniel O

