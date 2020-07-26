Bukayo Saka names the Arsenal legend he draws inspiration from

Bukayo Saka is one of the best players that has come through the Arsenal Academy to the first team for quite some time.

The Englishman is definitely an inspiration to a number of players in the club’s academy who would look to break into the first team like him someday.

He, however, has his own inspirational figure, and the teenager has revealed that he is inspired by the career of Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman remains a legend at the Emirates after leaving the club as a serial record-breaker.

While he turned out for the Gunners, a young Saka was watching and dreaming of being an Arsenal legend in his own right one day.

He has now revealed that he draws inspiration from the former Gunners’ captain who led the club to the 2006 Champions League final with some inspirational performances.

The winger told Sky Sports: “His mindset was just so elite.

“He told us about a day that Arsenal were behind and he wouldn’t allow his team to lose before running past everyone to score!

“When he speaks to your face and you see in his eyes how passionate he is for the game and how much he wanted to win it shows why he was such a great player.

“You dream of trying to emulate a career like his. As a young player that just inspires you and that’s why scoring against Wolves meant so much to me.”

Saka will be hoping that he can have a similar or even bigger impact at Arsenal after signing a new long-term deal with the club.