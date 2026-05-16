Bukayo Saka names the top stadium atmosphere he has played in

The Premier League features some of the best stadiums in world football, and Arsenal have played in many of them with Bukayo Saka in their squad, yet the forward has identified stadiums outside England as providing the most intimidating atmosphere he has experienced.

Grounds such as Anfield and Old Trafford are often praised for their intense atmospheres, and they can be daunting for visiting players, but Saka believes other venues abroad have felt even more hostile.

Saka on stadium atmospheres

The Arsenal attacker was asked about the most intimidating stadium he has played in and admitted that he did not select any Premier League ground, despite frequent visits across the competition.

Having competed domestically and in European competitions, Saka has experienced a wide range of environments, including high-pressure nights in the Europa League and Champions League.

However, he explained that certain away fixtures in Europe stood out more strongly in terms of atmosphere and intensity than those he has faced in England.

Saka highlights European atmospheres

He appeared on an interview with Adebayo Akinfenwa on the ‘Beast Mode On’ podcast Beast Mode On podcast and said:

“I’d say probably PSG or Real Madrid away last season, they were both top atmospheres.”

His comments underline how European away nights often generate a different level of intensity, with travelling supporters and stadium environments creating a unique challenge for visiting players.

Despite expectations that he would highlight Premier League venues, Saka’s perspective reflects the variety of experiences he has accumulated across multiple competitions for Arsenal.

Such insights also highlight the mental aspect of elite football, where players often draw comparisons between different leagues and European nights, helping to shape perceptions of difficulty and atmosphere across the game as a whole.

His view adds further context to Arsenal supporters discussing his development and experience gained