Bukayo Saka needs a Trossard-like backup – So Arsenal need this perfect winnger

Last season, Gabriel Martinelli was not at his best, but thanks to Leandro Trossard, the Belgian star stepped up and ensured the Arsenal left wing’s offensive threat remained. Looking at Trossard efficiently covering for Martinelli, you may understandably look at the right wing and wish Bukayo Saka could have his own Trossard.
If Arsenal want a Trossard-type player on the right wing, they can’t go wrong by signing Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen. FBref evaluates players and groups based on their similarities, and in Malen’s case, they claim he is quite comparable to Trossard.
Looking at the table below, they are absolutely correct; the Dutchman provides nearly the same impact in the final third as Trossard.
Notably According to Bild, Arsenal is interested in Malen, and the German club is likely to consent to his transfer for £34 million.
While it may seem excessive to pay that much for a backup player, the potential benefits of the deal for Arsenal could justify it. Saka may not be at his best physically after playing more than 60 games between last season and the Euro finals. Managing Saka’s game time early in the season could be necessary to ease him into the team and prevent burnout; in this scenario, we would need a top player like Malen to fill in for him.
The Bundesliga star, who previously played for Arsenal, might be the ideal choice for Mikel Arteta to provide Saka with much needed rest. Despite his perceived role as a backup if he joins, his 15 goals and 5 assists in 38 games last season suggest he could pose a similar goal threat to Trossard on the field.
Sam P
Give it to our youngster. We need to develop a new name from inside
Similar stats playing in an inferior league. Guy looks about 45 and running on his last drops of testosterone.
arsenal is need much need perfect sporting director edu is the most overrated see dan ashworth at man utd how he completed deals and persuade yoro from the nose of madrid not bologna edu is not good enough to arsenal
Man united are buying players who cant even get in there national teams. No top player playing in the Euros or Copa America has moved clubs so far. We require players at the highest quality. We are trying to win the league not get back into the top 4.
Arsenal need to do than Malen to really improve the team, it is not just matter of buying any number of players and hoping for the best (refer to the raging debate on another thread), Arsenal need to be very selective with their recruitment in this position and every position
if feels like Sesko staying in Germany has thrown Arsenal’s recruitment strategy in to disarray, does Arsenal wait until next year and cope with what we have or go for an alternative (if Sesko had chosen Real or Barca then decision is clearer)
as every day goes by a big-name striker seems less likely, may be a surprise from nowhere (few were talking about Calafiori just 2 months ago), or a versatile stop gap
Eze feels like prospect in that scenario, can cover for Saka on wings, and also Oedgaard in attacking midfield, and PL proven goal scorer (not to be under estimated)
but Malen, no, short of the quality Arsenal need now to improve the squad
We need to pull out all the stops to get Eze. I believe he could be the key to unlocking the full potential of the players around him and having an unstoppable team. These next few weeks may be very interesting and as you noted quite surprising.