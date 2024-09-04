Bukayo Saka not worried about the upcoming North London Derby

Bukayo Saka has just made the ideal remarks following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton. The match on Saturday was disappointing for the Gooners due to Declan Rice’s controversial red card, which forced a 10-man Arsenal to fight for a result.

The outcome was fair, yet it still stung. It was agonising because the North Londoners dropped two points (the same points that cost them the league title), which should make them uneasy. Whatever the case, the Gunners must recover from that game.

Unfortunately, due to the international break, Arteta and his team will have to wait a little longer to resume their winning ways. So, who’s next for Arsenal?

After the international break, Arsenal and Spurs will face off in a North London derby. Some PL fans have already started making predictions about the game. But for us Gooners, Saka has promised that we can expect nothing less than three points from that game.

The Arsenal winger, while emphasising the importance of the NLD, expressed confidence in the team’s capacity to deliver a fantastic performance against Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium.

“We’ll be ready for that,” Saka said confidently of the fixture.

"I don't want to put the result on the referee, but we just want some consistency." Bukayo Saka speaks to @julesbreach after Arsenal shared points with Brighton 🗣 pic.twitter.com/7QhzEAVoyB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2024

After dropping points last weekend, all Gooners needed to hear was that they’d bounce back, and Saka has delivered exactly that. Last season, Arsenal went 4 games unbeaten against Spurs, with a victory and a tie; ideally, they can maintain this streak with a win.

The international break provides the Gunners with a chance to rest and prepare, ensuring they are ready to inflict pain on Spurs, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Newcastle team last weekend.

If Saka says they’ll be ready for the NLD, surely we can trust him; his steady performances have certainly given us cause to believe in him.

