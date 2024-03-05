Bukayo Saka picks his football idol and it might surprise Arsenal fans

Bukayo Saka has revealed his footballing idol, and it might come as a surprise to Arsenal’s fanbase.

Saka, a fantastic product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, has been showcasing his potential to become one of the best players in the world over time.

His contributions have been instrumental in keeping Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table for most of this year.

While Arsenal boasts a history with legendary players like Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, it’s common for young players to look up to such icons. However, Saka has chosen Cristiano Ronaldo as his footballing hero.

‘Personally, I can’t (imagine playing for as long as Ronaldo), and that’s why I have so much respect for him,’ Saka told the Men in Blazers podcast.

‘Obviously when I was younger, he was my idol, but now that I’m playing football professionally, I have even more respect for him, how he’s managed to stay this disciplined and this focused and achieve everything he’s achieved, so yeah he’s special.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo has spent a long time at the top of the game, so we can understand why Saka sees him as his hero.

If he can be as good as Ronaldo was at Real Madrid in the current Arsenal team, we will dominate English and European football.

