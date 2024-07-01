Bukayo Saka proved his critics wrong in full 120 minutes in England win over Slovakia

Is anyone still criticizing Bukayo Saka, questioning his passion, brilliance, and where he should play? Our Gunner “star boy” performed admirably in England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia, playing the full 120 minutes in a variety of positions, including right wing-back, left-back, and right-back.

This positional change did not significantly reduce his influence; he maintained an impressive 90% pass accuracy, completing 43 passes to demonstrate his superb vision and distribution. His ground game was as remarkable, as he won 7 of 13 duels and completed four successful dribbles.

He was also eager to pull the strings in the attacking third, offering three crosses and making one vital pass. Saka’s adaptability, work rate, and skill made him an invaluable addition to his team throughout the game. His outstanding performance garnered him some well-deserved recognition.

Bukayo Saka’s game by numbers for England vs. Slovakia:

100% tackles won

90% pass accuracy

43 passes completed

7 ground duels won

4 dribbles completed (MOST)

6 recoveries

2 fouls won

3 crosses

1 key pass

At least now, other football fans understand why we, as Gooners, are willing to call out anyone who “targets” our No. 7, who has been the fuel that lubricates the Arteta Project’s motors.

Bukayo Saka can play anywhere; she is the true definition of a baller! Ballers shine no matter where they play.

Daniel O

