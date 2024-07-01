Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Bukayo Saka proved his critics wrong in full 120 minutes in England win over Slovakia

Is anyone still criticizing Bukayo Saka, questioning his passion, brilliance, and where he should play? Our Gunner “star boy” performed admirably in England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia, playing the full 120 minutes in a variety of positions, including right wing-back, left-back, and right-back.

This positional change did not significantly reduce his influence; he maintained an impressive 90% pass accuracy, completing 43 passes to demonstrate his superb vision and distribution. His ground game was as remarkable, as he won 7 of 13 duels and completed four successful dribbles.

He was also eager to pull the strings in the attacking third, offering three crosses and making one vital pass. Saka’s adaptability, work rate, and skill made him an invaluable addition to his team throughout the game. His outstanding performance garnered him some well-deserved recognition.

Bukayo Saka’s game by numbers for England vs. Slovakia:

100% tackles won
90% pass accuracy
43 passes completed
7 ground duels won
4 dribbles completed (MOST)
6 recoveries
2 fouls won
3 crosses
1 key pass

At least now, other football fans understand why we, as Gooners, are willing to call out anyone who “targets” our No. 7, who has been the fuel that lubricates the Arteta Project’s motors.

Bukayo Saka can play anywhere; she is the true definition of a baller! Ballers shine no matter where they play.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link
More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio reveals the first top player Arsenal could sell this summer
Where will Ramsdale go now that Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool not interested in making offers
Arsenal’s Laia Codina is in Spain Women’s 26-player squad, but will she make the cut for the Olympics?
Posted by

Tags England Euro 24 Saka

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. He was okay lol not sure he was amazing
    Who targets him ?
    Can you give an example how’s he is targeted

    From what I see Foden , Kane , Bellingham have equally been questioned

    Reply

  2. Saka is tired and bored of football, Rice is impolite and
    agressive.. Jude is showing megalomaniac behaviour..
    England is playing some of the tournament’s worst
    football, despite the individual talent !!

    Reply

  3. Saka’s stats were very good, but he always lacks Raphinha’s/ Yamal’s tricks and Mahrez’s fake shots

    If he can master those skills, he’ll become the best inverted-RW in the world

    Actually, no English RW can do those skills consistently. Maybe they have never been taught by Brazilian coaches

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors