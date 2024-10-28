Bukayo Saka reached an impressive milestone against Liverpool

Arsenal fans lost all hopes seeing Saka in the Liverpool after Arteta’s post-match comments against Shakhtar in midweek however our hopes were lifted a day before kick-off due to pictures circulating across the web of him clearly being with the squad before the crunch tie.

An hour or so before kick-off gooners across the world would have been happy seeing Saka in the starting lineup in what looked like a very unlikely outcome a few days before. It didn’t take him long to show us exactly why we needed him back in the squad, producing a quite emphatic finish after leaving Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson for dead in the build up.

We’ve become accustomed to Saka delivering these sort of finishes in this sort of game, however the quality finish deserved a win to accompany it at full time! A win would’ve been very nice not just for our place on the table, but for marking a very special milestone that was reached by Bukayo Saka on the night.

That goal was his 50th Premier League goal for the Gunners which made him the youngest Arsenal player to reach that figure in the PL. It also made him to the 7th youngest player in the League’s history reach to 50 goals with only Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler reaching that number at a younger age, a pretty esteemed company for him to be among!

This wasn’t a result we wanted and needed, but we’ll just have to take the point and move on, Newcastle next and Saka will be hoping to extend this record further with a goal or two against the Magpies next weekend.

KENNETH BENJAMIN

