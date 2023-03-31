Bukayo Saka receives deserved award after impressive performances

In a significant milestone for his career, Bukayo Saka has been awarded the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for March, as reported on the Premier League website.

The Arsenal star earned the honour by scoring three goals and providing two assists in four matches, helping his club win every game.

Saka’s exceptional performance included scoring and assisting in a 4-0 win against Everton, followed by a brace and another assist against Crystal Palace. This 4-1 victory also saw Saka become the youngest player in Arsenal history to achieve double figures for both goals and assists in a Premier League season, breaking Cesc Fabregas’s record.

The 21-year-old beat out a list of strong contenders, including Alexander Isak, Alexis Mac Allister, Tyrone Mings, Mohamed Salah, and his Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard. His success in the public’s vote on the EA SPORTS website was combined with the verdict of a panel of football experts.

This marks the first time that Saka has won the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, which is a testament to his rapid progress and ability to influence games at the highest level. Saka’s impressive form will be vital to Arsenal as they push to finish the season strongly and win the Premier League title.

