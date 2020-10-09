Bukayo Saka reflects on England debut and wants more

Bukayo Saka has described making his senior England debut yesterday against Wales as a dream come true. The Arsenal left-winger has enjoyed a stellar rise over the past two years.

He made his England debut just a year after scoring his first goal for Arsenal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

He has become one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s team and his invitation to play for England is a fitting achievement for his consistency at club level.

Gareth Southgate experimented with his line up in the friendly game against Wales and Saka started the match.

He played for more than 70 minutes as a wing-back and he has revealed his delight at playing for his country and also claimed that he hopes to earn more caps in the future.

Saka told the Standard: ‘No, I couldn’t have imagined it. Frankfurt, I still remember it like it was yesterday, it was a very special night and a dream come true to make my debut and score.

‘Now it is another dream come true to make my debut for England and, hopefully, it can be the first of many.

‘The game was quite different and the intensity was high. Obviously, I had to get used to my new team-mates, but I grew in confidence as the game went on, I could have got a goal in the second half.

‘I’m happy with the performance. There are a few things I can improve, but I’ll take confidence from this because it is always a special moment to play for my country.