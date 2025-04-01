Bukayo Saka returns to help Arsenal seal important win against Fulham

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory against Fulham this evening after Bukayo Saka marked his return with a goal.

When chasing a team like Liverpool, breaking patterns is essential, and that is precisely what Arsenal achieved against Fulham.

Having failed to win any of their previous three encounters with the Cottagers, Arsenal faced a confident Fulham side.

With Saka starting on the bench, Arsenal initially appeared less formidable, but his replacement played a crucial role in the opening goal.

Ethan Nwaneri provided the assist for Mikel Merino to score the first goal of the match.

Arsenal began strongly, determined to ensure this would not follow the usual script. However, Fulham demonstrated resilience, proving difficult to break down at various stages before and after the goal.

Despite Arsenal’s dominance, Martin Odegaard squandered a clear opportunity before half-time.

At 1-0, Arsenal could not afford complacency, as Fulham remained a threat. They nearly equalised after the break, but David Raya produced a fine save to deny Raúl Jiménez.

Arsenal continued to create chances to secure the win but struggled to convert them despite their dominant display.

If Liverpool players had been watching in hope of a Fulham equaliser, they would have been disappointed when Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead shortly after coming on.

Fulham continued to push forward, and in added time, their persistence was rewarded when Rodrigo Muniz pulled a goal back. However, it proved too little, too late.