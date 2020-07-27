Bukayo Saka reveals how Mikel Arteta fills him up with confidence

Bukayo Saka has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League season.

He was handed his debut by Unai Emery, but he has remained an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Spaniard rates him highly and has even been fielding him in different positions as the youngster continues his development.

Arteta has proven to be a better manager in terms of man-management than Emery, and this has been one of the Spaniard’s secrets of success.

He has been speaking to his players and inspiring them individually, including Saka, and the teenager has recently discussed how he has given the confidence to play his game by his manager.

He revealed that Arteta’s show of confidence in him is what gives him the inspiration to do what he does on the field.

He told Sky Sports: “Being young and at a big club if you are in the team over an experienced professional the manager is basically telling you without speaking that I believe in you.

“(He’s saying) go and do what you can do and that belief gives me so much confidence. Arteta is so detailed and clear and a lot of the players will tell you we are learning from him.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction and we’re working hard to hit the ground running next season.”

Saka will look to help Arsenal win the FA Cup to cap off his first full senior season with the club in a good way.