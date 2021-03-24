Bukayo Saka ruled out for opening England’s opening World Cup qualifier

England will be without both Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford for their World Cup qualifier with San Marino.

The Three Lions have three qualifiers coming up inside the next 10 days, starting with San Marino, and Saka is so far confirmed to be missing the first of those.

The 19 year-old has been a key player for both club and country since the campaign began, but had to be substituted against West Ham on Sunday, and is still nursing a hamstring issue as confirmed by the Standard.

The young forwards could still return in time for Sunday’s clash with Albania or the later match with Poland next Wednesday, but both will need to be assessed before a decision is made.

The Estonian FA have confirmed that Karl Hein has also been ruled out of action for Estonia in recent days, after a positive test inside his bubble of players has forced him into isolation for 10 days, meaning he will miss the entire international break despite not testing positive himself(yet).

The young goalkeeper had been enjoying a run of starting for his country despite his age, but will now have to watch from afar as one of his rivals gets his chance to stake a claim for the role.

