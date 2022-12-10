Bukayo Saka says Southgate gave him the confidence to perform for England

The Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka exploded into view at the World Cup with two super goals in England’s opening game against Iran.

He followed that up with the third England goal against Wales.

This has put him in the running for the Golden Boot, although to do that he would have to stop Mbappe from adding to his numbers today and put his France team out of the competition.

The fact is that before the competition even started there were many pundits saying that Phil Foden should be ahead of him in the starting line-up, but Southgate kept his faith in Saka and has been amply rewarded for his faith.

Saka believes that it is Southgate that has instilled the confidence in him to go out and perform. “When I have the trust of the manager to pick me in the starting team, despite all the attacking quality that we have, it gives me huge confidence.

Listen to him talking in this video….