Bukayo Saka sets new record in win against Leicester City

Bukayo Saka can’t stop breaking and setting records in the Premier League this season, and the attacker just set another one against Leicester City.

This season has been a brilliant one for the Euro 2024 finalist, and his form could lead Arsenal to the title.

The Gunners have relied heavily on him for assists, and he hasn’t disappointed. But in the game against Leicester, he delivered an even more outstanding performance.

Saka was Arsenal’s captain for the day, and he led by example, unsettling the Foxes and helping grind out the result.

Arsenal found themselves in trouble at 2-2, but they continued to press their visitors in search of the winning goal, with Saka being one of their most active players.

Sky Sports reports that he completed 8+ take-ons and created 8+ chances, making him the first Premier League player to achieve those stats in a single game this decade.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is our star boy for a reason, and he continues to be very reliable in this campaign.

The attacker will have a major impact on our success this season and we need to do all we can to ensure that he stays fit and avoids suspension as well.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…